Mali dumps Batang Gilas

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Today

(Universidad Tecnológica

Nacional, Santa Fe)

2:30 p.m. – Batang Gilas vs Egypt

(Classification Round,

13th to 16th Places)

Firing blanks in the second half, Batang Gilas fell prey to reigning African Under-16 titleholder Mali, 95-59, yesterday at the start of the classification round in the 2018 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup at the Universidad Tecnológica Nacional in Santa Fe, Argentina.

The 31st-ranked Nationals proved a tough nut to crack in the opening period but struggled to hold their ground in the second quarter and ultimately crumbled after the turn as the favored Malians showed no remorse on the way to another lopsided loss.

Backup big men, Raven Cortez of La Salle-Zobel and San Beda-Taytay’s Yukien Andrada, led the way with 10 points each as prized center Kai Zachary Sotto and starting power forward Carl Tamayo groped for form against their Malian defenders, who limited them down to a mere 13-point, 10-rebound combined production.

Even top guard Gerry Abadiano struggled in 19 minutes of play, coming up with just five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field. His backcourt partners also did not fare well, with Terrence Fortea scoring six points and Forthsky Padrigao laying a big fat egg while turning the ball over six times.

