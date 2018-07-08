NPA rebels surrender in NE, Abra

CAMP AQUINO, Tarlac City – Two groups of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) troopers in Brgy San Agustin, Carranglan in Nueva Ecija and in Brgy Tumalip, Licuan Baay, Abra last Thursday.

Lt. Col Isagani G. Nato, of Philippine Army command public information office, said six members of the Communist NPA Terrorist Group (CNTG) surrendered at 1 p.m. to the the 3rd Civil Military Operations (3CMO) Company, the 84th Infantry Battalion (84IB) and the 70th Cadre Battalion, all under the Joint Task Force (JTF) “Kaugnay”.

Nato said all surrenderees were former members of Josefino Corpuz Command and lately called Kilusang Larangang Gerilya (KLG) “Caraballo”.

The rebels turned over firearms and live ammunitions.

Nato said that this was a result of sustained and intensified CMO activities and Radio Broadcasting System (RBS) Operations conducted by NOLCOM forces in the area bounding the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Eastern Pangasinan and Nueva Viscaya.

Around 4:30 p.m. on the same day, another five CNTG members yielded again to NOLCOM Army troops in Abra.

The NPA members surrendered without firearms to the 24th Infantry Battalion (24IB) under the Joint Task Force (JTF) “Kaugnay” and Abra Provincial Police Office (APPO). (Freddie Velez)

