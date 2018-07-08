Suns sign Booker for $158 M

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Star guard Devin Booker signed a max­imum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday worth a reported $158 million over five years.



“We are thrilled to announce this contract extension with Devin,’’ Suns general manager Ryan Mc­Donough said in a statement.

‘‘‘Book’ has been a pillar for the Suns franchise ever since he ar­rived in Phoenix in 2015. Devin and the team both wanted to ex­tend his agreement with the club as long as we possibly could.’’

Booker, 21, said he was ‘‘hum­bled and honored’’ to make a long term commitment to the Suns.

Through his first three seasons with the Suns, Booker has aver­aged 19.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 208 games.

On March 24, 2017, Booker scored a franchise record 70 points at Boston, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game.

Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season, making him one of nine players in the league and the youngest to average at least 24 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

Booker has 4,120 career points and eclipsed the 4,000-point mark on March 2, 2018, at the age of 21 years, 123 days old.

