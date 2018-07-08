Typhoon ‘Maria’ to induce monsoon rains

A typhoon with international name “Maria” is not expected to hit the country but will induce monsoon rains that could affect Luzon and Visayas throughout this week.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Maria remains outside the country’s area of responsibility or about 1,995 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of noon yesterday, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 225 kph and moving northwest slowly.

Maria could intensifyinto a super typhoon as it continues to draw fuel from the sea. PAGASA categorizes a tropical cyclone with more

than 220 kph maximum winds as a super typhoon.

Mendoza said Maria will likely enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow and will be named “Gardo.” (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

