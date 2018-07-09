Che’Lu eyes playoffs

(Ynares Sports Arena)

11 a.m. – AMA Online vs Go for Gold

1 p.m. – Che’Lu Bar and Grill vs Marinero

Che’Lu Bar and Grill seeks the first playoff seat against dangerous Marinerong Pilipino today in the re­sumption of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup action at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Tip off is at 1 p.m., with the Rev­ellers out to stretch their winning streak to six matches, firm up their grip over the top spot and repeat over the Skippers whom they de­feated 88-71 in their first round meeting nearly a month ago.

Che’Lu Bar and Grill coach Ste­venson Tiu likes what he’s been seeing from his veteran-laden crew, led by playmaker Jeff Viernes and big man Jay Collado, so far. But he still has enough reasons for them not to be complacent.

“I hope we are not peaking yet. Hopefully it will come by the semi­final round. It’s still early in the tournament,” he said. (Jerome Lagunzad)

