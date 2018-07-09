Che’Lu eyes playoffs

- Home
Games Today
(Ynares Sports Arena)
11 a.m. – AMA Online vs Go for Gold
1 p.m. – Che’Lu Bar and Grill vs Marinero
Che’Lu Bar and Grill seeks the first playoff seat against dangerous Marinerong Pilipino today in the resumption of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup action at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
Tip off is at 1 p.m., with the Revellers out to stretch their winning streak to six matches, firm up their grip over the top spot and repeat over the Skippers whom they defeated 88-71 in their first round meeting nearly a month ago.
Che’Lu Bar and Grill coach Stevenson Tiu likes what he’s been seeing from his veteran-laden crew, led by playmaker Jeff Viernes and big man Jay Collado, so far. But he still has enough reasons for them not to be complacent.
“I hope we are not peaking yet. Hopefully it will come by the semifinal round. It’s still early in the tournament,” he said. (Jerome Lagunzad)