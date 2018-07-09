Constituents seek justice as slain mayor laid to rest

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Justice remains elusive for the family of slain Tanauan City, Batan­gas Mayor Antonio Halili even as the latter was already buried Sunday afternoon.



Mostly clad in yellow and white shirts, the family, friends, rela­tives, colleagues and constituents attended the of the slain mayor’s interment yesterday afternoon at the Loyola Memorial Gardens near Tanauan City Hall.

Prior to this, a “Walk for Jus­tice” solidarity march was held by residents starting at Plaza Mabini which was attended approximately by hundreds of people.

Carrying placards bearing the words “Justice for Mayor Halili,” the people of Tanauan City were one in demanding authorities to expedite the resolution of their town mayor’s killing.

As the march proceeded to the mayor’s house at Josefa Village in Barangay Sambat, more residents joined the parade for justice until they reached Saint John the Evan­gelist Parish Church around 8 a.m. for the funeral mass.

The remains of Halili was then transferred to Tanauan City Hall at noon for a public viewing and necrological service before the interment.

As the weeping people of Tanauan accompanied their slain mayor to his final resting place, they also cried for justice for his death.

Police have yet to identify the gunman behind the grim incident although three persons of interest were already being investigated, two of them are linked to illegal drugs.

“We cannot divulge right now [identity of persons of interest] because we are still on the process of getting evidences,” said Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza, regional director of Calabarzon Police Regional Office (PRO-4A). (Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments