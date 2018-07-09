Durant welcomes Cousins

by Jonas Terrado

Kevin Durant couldn’t help but flash a smile when he was asked about a major acquisition that will likely continue the Golden State Warriors’ reign of invincibility in the NBA.



The Warriors made headlines a day after LeBron James took his talents to Tinseltown and play for the Los Angeles Lakers by signing DeMarcus Cousins, making Durant and company’s bid for three-peat even greater.

“I don’t see how everybody else let him and fall to us,” Durant said after speaking with a large throng of mediamen Sunday at Whitespace in Makati City.

“I guess we ruined it,” added the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player while grinning like a kid on a candy store.

Durant, who is in the country for his second visit but this time for a Nike promotional tour, spoke candidly of the Warriors’ chance of extending their reign and join an elite group of NBA teams that won three straight championships.

And he believes that Cousins, despite his reputation of having a short fuse, can be a key piece to Golden State’s puzzle and give James and the Lakers and the James Harden-led Houston Rockets a difficult time trying ending their reign.

“Things kinda changed for us by adding a guy like DeMarcus,” Durant said. “We’re excited of working with him. I think it’s going to be a fun year for us. We needed an injection of energy and I think DeMarcus is going to provide that for us.”

The return of the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player was long overdue, his last visit coming in July 2011 when he along with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Harden, Chris Paul and Derrick Rose packed the Smart Araneta Coliseum for a two-day exhibition with the PBA players and Gilas Pilipinas.

Durant began his second visit by gracing a champion’s welcome at Bonifacio Global City despite inclement weather.

After his meeting with the press, Durant proceeded to the Big Dome for an evening event, joining a select group of UAAP and NCAA players in an exhibition game before a screaming audience.

