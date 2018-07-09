Ex-Navy man shoots neighbor

- Home
A retired member of the Philippine Navy was arrested after he shot his neighbor who was playing basketball in Caloocan City Saturday afternoon, police said.
Jayson Borja, 39, a company driver, was wounded after he was shot by Danilo Pendel, 55, a former member of the Philippine Navy.
Borja was playing basketball with teenagers on Lourdes Street in Barangay 27 around 4:30 p.m. when an angry Pendel arrived.
Pendel shouted at Borja, uttering “Tinatawag kita ayaw mong lumapit, papatayin kita!”. He then drew his gun and fired a shot but missed.
Borja tried to get the firearm from Pendel, but during their struggle the latter fired more shots, hitting Borja in the leg.
Responding policemen and barangay watchmen brought Borja to Caloocan City Medical Center where he is currently recuperating.
Seized from the scene were a .45-caliber pistol with ammunition and five empty shells.
Appropriate charges will be filed against Pendel who is now detained at the city police station.
-Kate Javier