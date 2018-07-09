Ex-Navy man shoots neighbor

A retired member of the Philip­pine Navy was arrested after he shot his neighbor who was playing basketball in Caloocan City Satur­day afternoon, police said.



Jayson Borja, 39, a company driver, was wounded after he was shot by Danilo Pendel, 55, a former member of the Philippine Navy.

Borja was playing basketball with teenagers on Lourdes Street in Barangay 27 around 4:30 p.m. when an angry Pendel arrived.

Pendel shouted at Borja, utter­ing “Tinatawag kita ayaw mong lumapit, papatayin kita!”. He then drew his gun and fired a shot but missed.

Borja tried to get the firearm from Pendel, but during their struggle the latter fired more shots, hitting Borja in the leg.

Responding policemen and ba­rangay watchmen brought Borja to Caloocan City Medical Center where he is currently recuperating.

Seized from the scene were a .45-caliber pistol with ammunition and five empty shells.

Appropriate charges will be filed against Pendel who is now detained at the city police station.

-Kate Javier

