Family of 3 falls in drug sting

3 SHARES Share Tweet

A former detainee and his wife and mother were nabbed during a drug sting in Caloocan City Saturday morning.



Police identified the arrested sus­pects as Jojo Sanota, 39; his wife Lyn Sanota, 27; and mother Bellen Sanota, 66, all residents of Dagat-Dagatan, Caloocan.

Anti-narcotics operatives led by Senior Inspector John David Chua launched a buy-bust operation against Jojo after receiving reports about his involvement in illegal drug trade.

Jojo was arrested after he alleg­edly sold a sachet of suspected sha­bu worth R500 to an undercover cop on Sabalo Street around 7 a.m.

Police also arrested Jojo’s wife and mother who were also present during the transaction.

Seized from the suspects were two more sachets of suspected shabu and a 9mm pistol with am­munition.

In an interview, Jojo, who had a previous drug case, admitted being a drug peddler, saying he is doing it for a living. However, Jojo’s wife and mother denied their involvement in Jojo’s illegal activity.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Kate Javier)

Related

comments