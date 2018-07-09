  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Land mapping in Marawi

    July 9, 2018 | Filed under: Regional News | Posted by:

    The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will be making use of a modern land mapping system to sustain order in the war-ravaged Marawi City. DENR Secre­tary Roy Cimatu said the geographic information system (GIS) land mapping and information system will help “identify, es­tablish, integrate, reconcile and re-establish existing technical and physical land boundaries.” The GIS is designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data.

    -Ellalyn de Vera Ruiz

