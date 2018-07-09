Land mapping in Marawi

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will be making use of a modern land mapping system to sustain order in the war-ravaged Marawi City. DENR Secre­tary Roy Cimatu said the geographic information system (GIS) land mapping and information system will help “identify, es­tablish, integrate, reconcile and re-establish existing technical and physical land boundaries.” The GIS is designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data.

-Ellalyn de Vera Ruiz

Related

comments