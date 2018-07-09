Man sells stolen bar review materials

A man was arrested for selling bar review materials stolen from a review center in Las Piñas City, police reported yesterday.



The suspect was identified as Jake Bryson Dancel, a resident of Sitio 3, Barangay Buttong Laoag City.

Police probers learned that Dan­cel was able to access the website of Jurist Review Center Inc. where he stole bar review materials which he has been selling for R2,500.

The suspect has been using the account name “Res Nullius” to advertise his sale of the bar review materials to the Facebook group “Law Student Help Group Philippines.”

Investigators also found out that payment was made through a money courier.

During his arrest, the suspect yielded two Toshiba hard drives, a computer set, a broadband and the R2,500 marked money.

The president of Jurists Review Center, lawyer Hazel Riguera, filed charges against the suspect for violation of Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA 10175),Electronic Commerce Act (RA 8792) under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

-Dhel Nazario

