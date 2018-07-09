‘Maria’ enters PAR today; landfall unlikely

Typhoon-enhanced monsoon rains will affect Mimaropa and Panay Island until tomorrow as tropical cyclone “Maria” gears to enter the country’s area of respon­sibility today.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Ser­vices Administration estimated the location of typhoon Maria at 1,820 kilometers east of Northern Luzon before noon yesterday, packing maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 225 kph and moving northwest at 15 kph.

With its current speed and track, the weather disturbance is expect­ed to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning and will be named “Gardo.” However, it has a slim chance of making landfall over the country.

The typhoon may enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat” which could bring monsoon rains over Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo until tomorrow.

Occasional monsoon rains are expected over Metro Manila, Ne­gros Occidental, Guimaras, Zam­bales, Bataan, Cavite, and Batan­gas.

-Ellalyn V. Ruiz

