Measure protecting 94 more areas lauded

Senators have lauded the enactment of the measure which places 94 other protected areas under government protection and imposes stiffer penalties to violators.



Senator Cynthia Villar said the signing of the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act is well-timed amid calls for the protection of tourism spots and internationally-recognized critical zones.

Villar is chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources and a principal sponsor of Republic Act 11038,which was signed into law by President Duterte last June 22.

“We are very happy to come up with this legislation ensuring protection for more areas in our megadiverse country. This legislation is timely, given the heightened public clamor to protect and rehabilitate our popular tourist spots,” Villar said in a statement.

Villar, particularly, cited the inclusion of the Las Piñas-Paranaque Wetland Park as among the 94 areas placed under government’s protection.

Also included are the Agusan Marsh in the Agusan del Sur and Olango Island in Cebu; and famous tourist spots Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte, Chocolate Hills and Panglao Island in Bohol, Apo Island in Negros Oriental, Mt. Mayon in Albay, Taal Volcano in Batangas, Hinulugang Tak-tak in Rizal, and Palaui Island in Cagayan.

-Vanne Elaine Terrazola

