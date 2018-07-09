North Korea accuses US of ‘gangster’ demands

- Home
SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) – North Korea accused the United States on Saturday of making “gangster-like” demands in talks over its nuclear program, contradicting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hours after he left, saying the old enemies had made progress on key issues.
During a day and a half of talks in Pyongyang, Pompeo had sought to hammer out details on how to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear programs, including a timeline.
As he departed, he said he had made progress on “almost all of the central issues,” although work remained to be done.
Hours later, Pyongyang gave a much more negative assessment, saying Washington had broken the spirit of last month’s summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“The US side came up only with its unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization,” a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
He said Pompeo’s delegation insisted on unilateral complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization, known as CVID. He argued instead for both sides to take a series of simultaneous steps as a “shortcut” to a nuclear-free Korean peninsula.