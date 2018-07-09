NPA amazon surrenders

CAMP BANCASI, Butuan City – A New People’s Army (NPA) ama­zon voluntarily surrendered to the Army’s 36th Infantry Battallion (36th IB) in Barangay Dayo-an, Tago, Surigao del Sur, recently. Capt. Francisco P. Garello, Civil Military Operation (CMO) officer of the 36th IB on Sunday said the surrendered NPA amazon (name withheld for security reason) was a former member of Squad 2, Platoon 3 of Guerilla Front Committee 30 (GFC 30) of the CPP-NPA Northeastern Mindanao regional Committee (NEMRC). “She said she was tired of running in the mountains, lacking food and other logistical support,” said Garello. Currently, the rebel returnee is being assisted by the 36th IB, local government units and other concerned line govern­ment agencies for her enrollment in the Comprehensive Local Inte­gration Program (CLIP).

-Mike U. Crismundo

