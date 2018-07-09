Perpetual holds off Red Cubs

Games Tomorrow (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – Letran vs EAC (Jrs)

10 a.m. – Perpetual vs LSGH (Jrs)

12 noon – Letran vs EAC (Srs)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs CSB (Srs)

4 p.m. – Arellano vs SBU (Srs)

6 p.m. – Arellano vs SBU (Jrs)

Host University of Perpetual Help stunned favored San Beda, 72-69, yesterday at the start of the NCAA juniors basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Junior Altas, who finished seventh last season, outscored last year’s semifinalist Red Cubs in the third quarter, 25-15, to extend a 34-33 halftime lead to 59-48 heading into the final period.

Yukihiro Kawamura scattered 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter even as Ezdel Galoy poured 10 of his 16 markers in the last two periods for Perpetual.

The Junior Altas battled the Red Cubs through nine lead changes and six deadlocks with Mark Gallano pacing Perpetual with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Zach Estacio was San Beda’s top scorer with 20 points even as Josiah Alcantara added 12 points.

In the other game, San Sebastian squeaked past Lyceum, 69-68. (Kristel Satumbaga)

The scores

PERPETUAL 72 – Gallano 16, Galoy 16, Kawamura 15, Orgo 11, Barcuma 6, Duka 3, Nunez 3, Coloma 2, Agbayani 0, Defante 0, Dela Cruz 0, Lauchengco 0, Romilla 0.

SAN BEDA 69 – Estacio 20, Alcantara 12, Pelipel 9, Coyoca 7, Sanchez 7, Ynot 5, Talampas 5, Valencia 4, Competente 0, Llarena 0, Oliva 0.

Quarters: 21-18; 34-33; 59-48; 72-69.

SAN SEBASTIAN 69 – Janao 22, Balo 12, Baclaan 10, Perez 8, Dela Cruz 8, Are 4, Timbancaya 3, Solatorio 2, Bonalos 0, Cortes 0, Suico 0, Austria 0.

LYCEUM 68 – Barba 27, De Leon 14, Jugar 11, Gudmalin 7, Tulabut 4, De Guia 3, Omandac 2, Caringal 0, Dejelo 0, Nocal 0, Pagdanganan 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 11-17; 34-42; 53-57; 69-68.

