PH asks Iraq, Libya to help free captives

The government has sought the help of authorities in locating and securing the release of five Filipinos who were abducted in two separate incidents in Iraq and Libya last week.



In a statement, the Depart­ment of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Embassies in Baghdad and Tripoli are in touch with au­thorities from the two countries concerning the abduction by still unidentified armed men.

The Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq said two Filipinas were seized on a highway in Uzem District, south of Kirkuk last Fri­day.

Citing sketchy reports, Chargé d’Affaires Julius Torres said the two women were reportedly on­board a vehicle with two other Filipinas on their way to Baghdad from Kurdistan when they were stopped by the armed men.

According to Torres, reports re­ceived by the Embassy indicated that the driver abandoned his ve­hicle and the armed men took the four Filipinas.

Torres added that the report said two of the Filipinas were able to escape and are now reportedly in police custody.

Philippine Embassy in Tripoli Chargé d’Affaires Mardomel Meli­cor said three Filipino technicians were among four foreigners taken by armed men from a waterworks project site in Libya also on Fri­day.

Armed men reportedly entered the construction site located 500 kilometers from Tripoli and took five foreigners and four Libyans from their living quarters.

Melicor said the armed men later released one of the foreign workers and all the Libyans.

-ROY C. MABASA

