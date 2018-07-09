Public warned vs self-medication of lepto cases

The Department of Health (DoH) has urged the public to immediately consult a health professional and avoid self-medication if experiencing symptoms of leptospirosis.



“Huwag po tayong mag self medicate. Ito po ang aking payo sa ating mga kababayan,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

Duque said that doctors should assess the condition of the patients and be able to give prescription medicines.

“Kailangan po talaga ng doktor. Sila po ang mag-prescribed. Hindi naman po ito pwedeng bilhin over the counter at ‘yung mga gamot na hindi prescription medications ay baka wala naman epekto yan, sayang lang ang pera ninyo at walang maidudulot na kabutihan,” he added.

He said if one is experiencing the disease’s symptoms, one must immediately go to the nearest health facility for proper treatment.

Leptospirosis symptoms include high fever, muscle pain, eye redness, yellowing of skin, tea colored urine, decreased urine output, cough, diarrhea and vomiting.

“Cases usually present with flu-like symptoms, followed by leg pain. Severe cases may experience yellowish discoloration of the eyes and skin and tea-colored urine,” the DoH said.

Late last week, the DoH declared leptospirosis outbreak in 18 villages in the cities of Quezon, Taguig, Pasig, Navotas, Mandaluyong, and Malabon; and 10 villages in Caloocan.

The health chief said that there are already 454 cases of leptospirosis in the metropolis with 58 deaths from January 1 to July 5, 2018.

The DoH has advised the public to avoid wading and walking through flooded and muddy areas and ensure that food are well cooked and stored.

“Ang mga lugar na maraming tao at bahain ang pinakamalaking factor sa pagkalat at pagdami ng lepto cases,” said Duque.

Duque also urged the public to practice personal hygiene and wear protective gears such as rubber boots if it is inevitable to wade through floodwaters.

-ANALOU DE VERA

