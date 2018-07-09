Rody gets draft federal Constitution

- Home
President Duterte will receive the proposed federal Constitution crafted by the 22-member Consultative Committee tasked to review the 1987 Constitution in Malacañang today.
The draft is a product of more than four months of deliberations among members of the committee chaired by former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno.
The ConCom approved the proposed draft of the revised organic law without any objection last Tuesday.
The federal Constitution is aimed to address the lingering problems under the unitary system of government, which includes the supposed overconcentration of powers in the national government, and the territorial dispute in Mindanao.
“It is time for our regions to be liberated, time to be freed from the shackles of the national government, and this can only be done if we adopt federalism,” Puno said.
Among the provisions in the draft Constitution highlighted last week are the creation of 18 federated states that will each be represented by two senators.
The draft also introduces a ban on political dynasties which extends up to relatives in the second degree of consanguinity and affinity. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)