The official’s daughter and the woman with a hemorrhage

Gospel Reading: Mt 9:18-26

While Jesus was speak­ing to the crowd, an of­ficial came forward, knelt down before him, and said, “My daughter has just died. But come, lay your hand on her, and she will live.” Jesus rose and followed him, and so did his disciples. A woman suffering hem­orrhages for twelve years came up be­hind him and touched the tassel on his cloak. She said to herself, “If only I can touch his cloak, I shall be cured.”



Jesus turned around and saw her, and said, “Courage, daughter! Your faith has saved you.” And from that hour the woman was cured.

When Jesus arrived at the official’s house and saw the flute players and the crowd who were making a commotion, he said, “Go away! The girl is not dead but sleeping.” And they ridiculed him. When the crowd was put out, he came and took her by the hand, and the little girl arose. And news of this spread throughout all that land.

REFLECTIONS

If only Ican touch his cloak

The woman suffering hemorrhages has heard about Jesus’ healing power, and she braves the crowd to present herself to Jesus. But the dense crowd prevents her from getting close to and touching Jesus. So she thinks if only she can touch even his garment, she will be cured. Jesus calls her wish faith and heals her.

People usually flock to persons who are recognized to have the gift of heal­ing. When Pope Francis came to the Philippines, this was the prevalent feel­ing, although he is not known to be a healer. People felt he had the power to console and heal them, and it seemed sufficient to catch a glimpse of him for this to happen.

It is certainly truer in the case of Jesus who shows extraordinary power. But let us not forget that Jesus has shared this power with us. All we need is faith like that of the woman in the Gospel and her courage in the face of obstacles.

* * *

Do we believe Jesus’ power is still at work today – in us and through us?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2018,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

