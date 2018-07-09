Work under way for SEAG facilities

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Government and sports officials were all impressed with preparations being undertaken in building world-class facilities for next year’s SEA Games at the New Clark City in Pampanga.
Led by Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee Chairman and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano, the delegation came to the site of the main hub and was elated with the progress of the construction.
Cayetano, along with members of the Committee on Sports in the Congress and officials of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC), are all convinced the venues will be completed ahead of schedule.
“The delegation is very impressed with what’s happening,” said Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Party-List) during the installation of composite columns inside the country’s newest sporting hub and video presentation of the soon-to-be-built Athletes Village.
“We’re happy that Sec. Cayetano took time out for this very important event. This marks the rebirth of Philippine sports and Sec. Cayetano has been doing great job to make our dream of having state-of-the-art sports facilities a reality,” added Romero is vice chair of the House Committee on Sports.
Romero also lauded BCDA chairman Vince Dizon for implementing the project through the help of AlloyMTD.
“When you talk about the Athletes’ Village, how these world-class facilities coming up, we can all say in unison that the rebirth of PH sports could start next year,” said Romero. “I’ve been to London Games, so it brought back memories of my London experience during the video presentation of the village.”
Also witnessing the installation of the columns were POC President and
PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap, Rep. Rimpy Bondoc, and officials of the PSC.