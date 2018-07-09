Work under way for SEAG facilities

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Government and sports officials were all impressed with prepara­tions being undertaken in building world-class facilities for next year’s SEA Games at the New Clark City in Pampanga.



Led by Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee Chairman and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano, the delegation came to the site of the main hub and was elated with the progress of the construction.

Cayetano, along with members of the Committee on Sports in the Congress and officials of the Phil­ippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippines Sports Com­mission (PSC), are all convinced the venues will be completed ahead of schedule.

“The delegation is very im­pressed with what’s happening,” said Rep. Mikee Romero (1Pacman Party-List) during the installation of composite columns inside the country’s newest sporting hub and video presentation of the soon-to-be-built Athletes Village.

“We’re happy that Sec. Cayetano took time out for this very impor­tant event. This marks the rebirth of Philippine sports and Sec. Cay­etano has been doing great job to make our dream of having state-of-the-art sports facilities a reality,” added Romero is vice chair of the House Committee on Sports.

Romero also lauded BCDA chair­man Vince Dizon for implementing the project through the help of Al­loyMTD.

“When you talk about the Ath­letes’ Village, how these world-class facilities coming up, we can all say in unison that the rebirth of PH sports could start next year,” said Romero. “I’ve been to London Games, so it brought back memo­ries of my London experience dur­ing the video presentation of the village.”

Also witnessing the installation of the columns were POC President and

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, Tar­lac Gov. Susan Yap, Rep. Rimpy Bondoc, and officials of the PSC.

Related

comments