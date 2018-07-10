Air Force spikers near PVL title

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Air Force leaned on a tight fourth-set victory to turn back defending champion Cignal, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 30-28, 15-8, on Sunday and move a win away from snaring the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference crown at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ranran Abdilla fueled the Jet Spikers who raced to a 9-2 lead in the fifth set en route to their crucial Game 1 victory.

Abdilla had 16 kills and five blocks to finish with 22 points, while high-leaping Bryan Bagunas paced Air Force throughout by unloading 25 points.

Fauzi Ismail also spelled the difference for the Jet Spikers with 11 points while posting seven digs.

Despite stumbling into 38 errors, Air Force retained its composure and outspiked offensive-minded Cignal, 65-57.

Marck Espejo topscored for the HD Spikers with 27 points even as Ysay Marasigan and Rex Intal added 15 and 10 points, respectively, but the deadly trio failed to contain the Jet Spikers’ might in the crucial moments.

Related

comments