Deadly Turkey train crash

ISTANBUL (AP) — A top Turkish official says 24 people were killed in the derailment of a passenger train in northwestern Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said Monday that heavy rain had caused the ground under the rails to collapse, causing Sunday’s crash. The train was heading to Istanbul from Edirne, on the border with Greece, with 362 passengers and six crew members on board. Five of its six cars derailed. Health Minister Ahmet Demircan said 318 were injured, with some 124 of them still being treated in hospitals.

