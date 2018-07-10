Former Miss Universe balk at transgender contestants

Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler is back on the news after several sites unearthed an interview of her denouncing the possibility of having transgenders compete in the prestigious pageant.

The matter was raised recently with Angela Ponce, a transgender beauty queen, winning the Miss Universe-Spain crown. It is believed her country will field her to this year’s competition.

In a past interview, Isler said candidates who were born male should have their own pageants.

“They should have their own pageant. I think and they can realize that this pageant (Miss Universe) was made for women,” she said.

She said that trans women, “have the opportunity, but they have to compete with the same team.”

Nevertheless, the Venezuelan beauty queen said the Miss Universe Organization still has the last say on the matter.

Miss Universe 2018 has yet to announce the final date and venue for this year’s competition, but it is expected to take place in November either in Macau, South Korea, or Vietnam.

Last week, Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray, who will be representing the Philippines in the said pageant, said in an interview with ABS-CBN that she has no problems competing with a transgender contestant.

Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo has also aired support for transgender beauty queens.

“I do think it would be fair,” she was quoted as saying. “(Because) there are so many people who have a need to change for a happier life. I do accept that because I believe it’s a free country.” (Neil Ramos)

