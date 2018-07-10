‘Gardo’ enters PAR, enhances monsoon

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Typhoon “Gardo” (international name “Maria”) entered the country’s area of responsibility yesterday and will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat” currently affecting the Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan area (Mimaropa or Region 4-B) and the Western Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Gardo at noon yesterday at 1,165 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 245 kph, moving west-northwest at 30 kph and still less likely to hit the country.

PAGASA Weather Division chief Esperanza Cayanan said monsoon rains will prevail over Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo, while occasional rains will affect Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate until today. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments