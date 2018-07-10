Gonzales wins, but Torre draws

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Grandmaster Eugene Torre drew his fifth-round assignment while Woman GM Janelle Frayna stumbled in the 41st Open International Barberela De Valles 2018 Chess Championships in Spain on Sunday.

The 66-year-old Torre split the point with India’s Om Manish Kadam to slightly improve to 3.5 points at the crowded seventh place that also include GM Jayson Gonzales, who downed another Indian bet in Kartavya Anadkat.

Torre and Gonzales are 1.5 points behind solo leader International Master P. Ininyan, who dumped GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara of Peru for 5 points.

Frayna, for her part, succumbed to eighth seed GM Miguel Munoz of Spain, dropping her into joint 38th place with 2.5 points.

Making into the Top 30, meanwhile, is International Master John Marvin Miciano, who prevailed over Ros Alonso Jaume of Spain for 3 points.

Related

comments