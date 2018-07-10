Grace, Sara, Dela Rosa in Magic 12 – Pulse

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Sen. Grace Poe, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Bureau of Corrections Director Ronald M. dela Rosa are among those in the Senate Magic 12 if the 2019 midterm elections were held today, the latest Pulse Asia survey released yesterday showed.

In the nationwide survey conducted from June 15 to 21 with 1,800 respondents, 13 out of 58 names included in the survey’s list of probable senatorial candidates would have a statistical chance of winning.

Sen. Grace Poe registered a voter preference of 67.4 percent for first place.

Taguig City Rep. Pia S. Cayetano’s probable return to the Senate has the support of 55.7 percent for second place.

Another re-electionist, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, garnered 50.1 percent voter preference for third to fourth places.

Close behind is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, ranked third to fifth with a 46.2 percent level of support.

Completing the Top Five is Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, who is backed by 41.9 percent of Filipinos, for fourth to eighth places.

The other probable winners are former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (37.9 percent), Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief (37.7 percent), and Sen. Koko Pimentel (37.7 percent), all of whom are ranked fifth to 12th.

Sen. Nancy Binay (37.1 percent, sixth to 12th places), former Sen. Sergio Osmeña (36.6 percent), former Sen. Lito Lapid (36.2 percent), and Sen. JV Ejercito (35.6 percent), all have a statistical ranking of sixth to 13th places.

Sen. Bam Aquino (32.1 percent) is ranked 10th to 16th.

Only 4.8 percent were not inclined to support any of those in the list of probable senatorial candidates.

The survey also found out that 55 percent already have a complete slate for the senatorial elections.

Majority figures are recorded in almost all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings (55 to 63 percent and 54 to 59 percent, respectively), with the only exception being the rest of Luzon (47 percent).

