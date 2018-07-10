Marcos asks PET to investigate party

The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has been asked to investigate an out-of-town party of its personnel and a revisor of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo that may “compromise” the results of the on-going manual recount and revision of ballots in the contested 2016 vice presidential election.

In a manifestation of grave concern filed by the lawyers of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the PET – composed of all Supreme Court justices – was told that 24 revisors and officials of the tribunal with a revisor of Robredo had an overnight outing at a resort in Pansol, Calamba City, Laguna, last June 22.

The motion stated: “Protestant Marcos received information that on Friday, 22 June 2018, there was an ‘outing’ at ‘3J’s Resort’ located at Lot 11, Barangay Pansol, Calamba City, Laguna which was attended by a party revisor for the protestee, Ma. Leonor “Leni Daang Matuwid” G. Robredo (“Robredo”), together with twenty-four (24) Head Revisors, Alternate Head Revisor, Appraiser, Ballot Box Custodians/Handlers, and Chief Tabulator of this Honorable Tribunal.”

Led by George Garcia, the lawyers told the PET that they learned about the overnight party “through the Facebook account of PET Head Revisor Maria Katrina (Che-Che) Rosales when she posted the photos of the ‘Pansol outing’ on Sunday, June 24, 2018.”

“Among the photos posted were those of the 24 PET personnel together with Osmundo “Ritchie” Abuyuan – who is one of the revisors of Robredo in the ongoing election protest of Marcos. Also seen partying with the group were Reycard Castro (PET Chief Tabulator), Hazel Magsipoc, Mohammad Disomangcop, Jennifer Pablo, Michaer Rebosura, Christine Enriquez, Noriesel Lalamunan, Irene Canada, Princess Bonetivo, Rosales, and Hannah Pauline Medrano (all PET Head Revisors), Julius Tumalad (PET Alternate Head Revisor), Ellaine Francisco (PET Appraiser), Keno Moraleda (PET Head Ballot Custodian), as well as Martin Santos, Edwin Roque, Bryan Puntero, Elijah Mikaelson, Mel Darien Buensalido, and Rogene Agudelo (all PET Ballot Box Custodians),” Garcia said.

But Garcia said that last July 2, in an “apparent move to rectify her mistake of publicly posting the incriminating photos of their ‘Pansol outing’,” Rosales deleted the photos from her Facebook account. (Rey G. Panaligan)

