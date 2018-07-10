MPBL: Batangas tests Makati

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Batangas City Coliseum)

7 p.m. – Caloocan vs Rizal

9 p.m. – Batangas City vs Makati

Inaugural champion Batangas City tries to bounce back while Makati intends to sustain its flawless start as they square off tonight in the resumption of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Tip off is at 9 p.m., with the Athletics determined to bounce back from an 81-67 loss to the Bataan Defenders last June 27 and keep themselves hot on the heels of early pacesetters in the South Division.

It’s easier said than done, however, since the Athletics will have to deal with the Skyscrapers, who have been living up to their monicker so far after winning their first two matches, including a thrilling 99-98 squeaker over the Manila Stars last June 28.

Raising the curtains at 7 p.m. is the intriguing showdown between the Caloocan Supremos and the Rizal Heroes.

The Supremos are coming off a 59-55 loss to the erstwhile undefeated Navotas Clutch last June 27 while the Heroes have dropped their first two matches, the last an 87-81 decision against the Pasay Voyagers right on the home floor the following night.

Caloocan, sporting an even 1-1 card so far, is expected to draw strength from Mar Villahermos, Jopher Custodio, Mark Sarangay and original Gilas Pilipinas member JR Cawaling while Rizal is eager to get more from the likes of Erwin Dela Cuesta, Kelvin Gregorio, Paul Santiago and Mark Benitez.

