Pageant aims to help less fortunate

CLARK, Pampanga – 21 lovely Filipino candidates will vie for the 1st Miss Midori Clark Beauty of the New Generation, the first national pageant whose prize package includes, among others, guaranteed job opportunities.

The candidates are: Emma Tiglao, Fina Jallene Guapa, Maxine Manalus, Airish Joy Rivera, Marinel Tungol, Micah Anghela Songco and Camille Eloisa from Pampanga; Mariah Nilo, Elaiza Dee Alzona and Christine Juliane Opiaza, all from Zambales; Rosantonette Mendoza, Rica Kyla Punsalan, Jasmine Omay, Katrina Mae Sese and Anie Yuson, from Tarlac; Merie Joy Aboda, Nueva Ecija; and Thel Abellanosa, Marie Shery Ann Tormes, Jamie Joy Imson, El Fel Sharae Banaybanay and Sherryn Mercado, from Metro Manila.

During the media presentation held at the lobby of the resort last Saturday night, Tiglao, a pageant veteran, won the Darling of the Press special award.

Timmy Diwa, marketing and PR Head of Midori Clark Casino said all the candidates have the passion to touch the lives of others, especially the poor.

“This is the very essence of the Miss Midori Clark 2018 pageant. We are looking for a Filipina who embodies the true beauty of the new generation. A millennial who possesses good looks and intelligence, oozes with confidence, and has a sincere intention to help others, especially the less fortunate,” says Diwa.

The beauty pageant is spearheaded by Midori Clark Casino which is owned and operated by BB International Leisure and Resort Development Corporation (BBI), which is investing billions to develop more than 120 hectares of prime land in Clark.

Included in BBI’s multi-billion investments in Clark is the Midori Clark Casino, said to be the most technologically advanced gaming property in North Luzon; the Midori Clark Hotel; and Aqua Planet, touted as the most modern and one of the biggest water theme parks in Asia.

Diwa said: “The pageant will be the face and the heart of our company. She will promote our company in corporate social responsibility advocacies, and also bring help where it is needed. Our company has been immensely blessed during the first two years of our operations. Engaging in CSR projects related to education and helping the poor sector is our way of paying it forward.”

Miss Midori Clark 2018 will bring home P1 million worth of prizes.

The coronation night will be held at the Fiesta Hall of Midori Clark Hotel and Casino on Aug. 5. (Robert R. Requintina)

