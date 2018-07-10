PNP completes elims sweep

Philippine National Police outlasted Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission to complete a seven-game sweep of the elims even as Ombusman clinched the second twice-to-beat bonus in the semis in the 2nd UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off held recently at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The top-seeded PNP Responders boosted their confidence going into the semis stage with a 97-90 win over Sec. Bong Go’s Kamao.

Joel De Mesa and Anthony Padua tallied 20 points each for the Responders who put to waste Go’s 46-point performance in the tournament offering R1 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Ombudsman, on the other hand, won by default over deposed champion Armed Forces of the Philippines after the latter failed to comply with the league’s required number of players in attendance.

So it will be PNP against No. 3 Judiciary in the semis after the latter scored a 69-61 win over the Senate Sentinels in the event presented by UNTV through its president and CEO Daniel Razon.

Joey Yabut shone brightest for the Magis with 30 points while Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez added 14 points.

The Graft Busters, on the other hand, take on the Sentinels in the other semis pairing.

Sen. Sonny Angara finished with 24 points for the Sentinels who sorely missed the absence of Sen. Joel Villanueva.

The charity of the runner-up team gets R500,000.

