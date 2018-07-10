Senators: Killings of local officials won’t lead to ML

Senators yesterday dismissed allegations that President Duterte will declare martial law due to the spate of killing of local government officials.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III said the series of killings involving mayors and a vice mayor recently does not warrant a declaration for martial law, saying it has been happening in previous administrations.

“I don’t think so. The atmosphere does not call for it,” Sotto told reporters in an interview in Pasig City.

“Hindi naman bago ang maraming away sa local, eh. Matagal na ‘yan. Even during and after Martial Law talagang mainit ang local politics sa atin,” he added.

Sotto said he understands that people may have such concern following the killings but uterte should not be blamed for them.

“Ang hirap naman lahat na lang pag may nangyari kaagad dun tayo nakaturo sa leader, let’s take it at face value,” Sotto said.

Administration ally Sen. Koko Pimentel said it is impossible that Duterte will use the killings to declare a military rule in the country, saying it is not the character of the President. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

