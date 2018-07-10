Smart spikers seek quarters

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Imus Sports Center)

2 p.m. – PH National Team vs Cignal

4:15 p.m. – Foton vs UP-UAI

7 p.m. – Smart-Army vs UE-Cherrylume

Smart-Army guns for the first quarterfinals berth in Pool B against winless University of the East-Cherrylume today as the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference brings its act to the Imus Sports Center in Cavite.

The Giga Hitters, holding a 2-1 record behind defending champion Cignal HD Spikers (3-0), will come in to the 7 p.m. battle riding the crest of a 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18 victory over the Cocolife Asset Managers last week.

Although their fate for an outright semifinal seat is practically out of their control, Smart-Army coach Kungfu Reyes still does not see any reason for his wards to look past on the task at hand.

“It’s not in our hands anymore. Our only control is gaining the second place in our group and enter the quarterfinals with additional confidence,” said Reyes, who steered Army to an Invitational title run two years ago at the expense of Thailand’s EST Cola.

Meanwhile, the Philippine women’s national volleyball team continues its buildup by taking on the HD Spikers in the opener of the blockbuster triple-header at 2 p.m.

The Nationals, even with just 11 players available, showed full of promise underscored by an impressive 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 victory over the Asset Managers over the weekend, with Jaja Santiago leading the way with 17 points.

