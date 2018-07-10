The compassion of Jesus

Gospel Reading: Mt 9:32-38

A demoniac who could not speak was brought to Jesus, and when the demon was driven out the mute person spoke. The crowds were amazed and said, “Nothing like this has ever been seen in Israel.” But the Pharisees said, “He drives out demons by the prince of demons.”

Jesus went around to all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom, and curing every disease and illness. At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”

REFLECTION

Laborers for his harvest

The Gospel describes Jesus responding to various needs of people who flock to him. But there are just too many of them; he is alone, and some want to block his saving activities. He sees how people are desperate and helpless as they compete with so many others equally in need. And so Jesus asks his disciples to “ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.”

Our doctors and healers may be the modern helpers of Jesus in the ministry of healing. Still, many people do not get medical attention due to poverty. Besides, some diseases are beyond cure that only God can possibly heal them. On the other hand, as disciples of Jesus, we can respond to other needs of our hopeless poor brothers and sisters. Jesus relies on us to help him meet these needs. God has blessed us with many gifts precisely to enable us to extend help to them. As Paul reminds us, “We are God’s co-workers” (1 Cor 3:9).

* * *

Do we see the abundant harvest waiting for our hands to reap? Are we willing to be Jesus’ hands for our times?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2016,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

