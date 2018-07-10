UK nerve agent victim dies

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON (Reuters) – A British woman died on Sunday after she was poisoned by the same nerve agent that struck a former Russian spy in March and triggered a crisis in relations between Western capitals and Moscow.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after she was exposed to Novichok on June 30 in western England, just a few miles from where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were attacked with the same poison four months ago. The death of Sturgess was being investigated as a murder, police said. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was appalled and shocked by the death. Police said they were investigating how Sturgess and a 45-year-old man, named by media as Charlie Rowley, came across an item contaminated with Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet military during the Cold War.

Related

comments