2 robbery suspects killed in QC

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

Two men allegedly involved in “basag salamin” modus were killed in a shootout with police officers chasing them in Quezon City past 12 a.m. yesterday.

Superintendent Joel Villanueva, chief of Quezon City Police District-Batasan Police Station (PS-6), said that the slain suspects in their late 30s have yet to be identified.

The QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit reported that the 32-year-old victim Remelito Combis was inside his Toyota Avanza with conduction sticker WA-0135 on Capitol Hills Drive near Benedictine International School in Barangay Old Balara when two men onboard a motorcycle arrived.

Combis said that the back rider wearing a black shirt and brown short pants and armed with a hammer got off the motorbike. The man then started smashing the rear left side window of his heavily tinted vehicle.

Off-duty cop PO2 Rino Agader, who was buying snacks at a nearby convenience store, noticed the incident. He immediately confronted the suspects and introduced himself as a police officer, but one of them pulled out his gun and fired a shot at him but missed.

The two suspects sped off towards Capitol Hills while Agader immediately sought help from PS-6 personnel who were also alarmed by the gunshot while conducting “Oplan Sita” near the area.

The policemen responded and chased the suspects.

Instead of surrendering, one of the suspects fired his gun, triggering a brief shootout.

The exchange of fires ended when pursuing policemen hit the fleeing suspects, killing them on site.

Seized from the suspects were two .38-caliber revolvers, a hammer, and their getaway blue motorcycle without plate number.

Police also confiscated five sachets of shabu from one of the suspects and two more from the other.

QCPD Director Joselito Esquivel Jr. said they are checking if the suspects belonged to the Batac robbery group.

