Battle of champs up in Ironman 70.3 PH

Eleven of the planet’s top endurance racers, including three world champions and three Asia-Pacific titlists, gear up for another grueling test of physical strength and mental toughness in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines Asia-Pacific Championship firing off Aug. 5 in Cebu City.

Tim Reed, the 2016 world champion, banners the elite cast of bidders that includes three-time world titlist Craig Alexander, and former XTERRA world champion Mauricio Mendez, all primed up for the 1.9km swim-90km bike-21.2km run event at Ironman 70.3

Philippines home since 2012 – the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu Lapu City.

Put up by title sponsor Aguila Energy Drink and Regent Food Corp., the event also features former Ironman As-Pac winners Tim Van Berkel, Josh Amberger and Braden Currie along with former Ironman South American winner Brent McMahon.

“This is going to be one Ironman worth watching for. Putting up this elite cast is enough to generate interest and at the same time motivate these ace triathletes to strive for more and get the championship,” said Uytengsu, founder of the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. which incidentally marks its 10 years of staging Ironman races in the country.

While a down-to-the-wire finish looms in the men’s side, the battle for the women’s tiara is also expected to be keen with Radka Kahlefeldt, winner of this year’s Ironman 70.3 Davao, bracing for a spirited battle against four-time Philippine champion Caroline Steffen, 2016 Ironman Busan winner Amelia Watkinson, and former Ironman Australia titlist Beth McKenzie.

Meanwhile, organizers expect a record field of 2,700 from over 51 countries, including the sport’s emerging stars, to descend on Cebu for the blue-ribbon event which also boasts of the one biggest and most complete triathlon expos to date.

Local celebrities are also expected to spice up the event backed by presenting sponsors Alaska Milk Corp., Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board Phl, venue hosts Province of Cebu, City of Lapu Lapu and Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa and bike course partners City of Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay, official logistics and courier partner 2GO Express, official hydration partners Gatorade, official energy gel Gu, official swim cap TYR, official footwear and apparel Asics and official registration partner Active Network and official hotels BE Resorts Mactan, Crimson, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan and Jpark Island.

