NU keeps win run in Dickies Cup

Defending champion National University grabbed the solo lead with another close win even as Army notched its fourth straight win in the PCABL 7th Dickies Women’s Basketball Tournament held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.

Preparing for the coming UAAP season where they are going for a record-extending fifth straight title, the Lady Bulldogs outlasted the Philippine 18-Under team, 82-78, in overtime to stay unbeaten in four games.

Four NU players scored in double figures with top gunner Ria Nabalan and Rhena Itesi scoring 18 points each while Princess Fabruada and Jack Animan adding 15 and 10 points, respectively.

It was a bitter loss for the ASEAN Schools Games-bound Nationals who rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to take a 58-53 lead in the third but crumbled in the face of NU’s fightback.

Kent Pastrana buried four triples to pace the National with 22 points in the event also backed by EuroMed, Multimotors Auto Parts, CW Home Depot, Choi Garden Restaurant and Blackwater.

World Cup veteran Jhanine Postejos scattered 18 points aside from tallying six rebounds and four steals to lead Army to a 67-57 win over Ateneo. Army improved to 4-1.

