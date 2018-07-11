Pasay 4-cock anniversary derby slated

Regarded as the busiest cockfighting center in Metro Manila, Pasay City Cockpit will hold its 4 -Cock Anniversary Derby on Friday.

Pasay Cockpit, now managed by Team Sagupaan of cockfight idol Patrick Antonio and sportsman Joey Dy, will celebrate its 32nd year anniversary.

To accommodate medium -scale cockers and provincial derbyists, the PCC management pegged the entry fee at only R11,000.

More than 100 fights are confirmed on Friday.

The first ever Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby will also be held at Pasay Cockpit on July 20, 27 and Aug. 3 (set A).

Organized by the Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA), the LBC Cup will also unfold in other Luzon venues.

For reservation of cockhouses, please call: 0945-4917474 (Erica).

