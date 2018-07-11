PH ready to deploy mission to Japan

The Philippine government is ready to deploy a humanitarian mission to Japan amid the severe flooding and landslides triggered by a powerful typhoon.

President Duterte has offered to send a team of soldiers, engineers and doctors to join the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of typhoon-hit Japan, according to his spokesman Harry Roque

Roque said the President also promised to send medicines to Japan, considered a close economic and defense ally of the Philippines.

“Offering Pinoy soldiers, including engineers and doctors, to help rescue and rehabilitation efforts in typhoon ravaged Japan,” Roque tweeted, quoting the President.

The President’s decision to rush aid to Japan was reached during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang Monday night.

More than 100 have reportedly been killed while dozens others went missing after disastrous rainfall and flooding hit the central and southwestern parts of Japan over the weekend. (G. Kabiling)

