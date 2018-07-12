MCJ inmates’ safety assured

The Manila City Jail (MCJ) assured that the rest of its inmates are safe from diseases following the death of one of the detainees Sunday due to an alleged “flesh-eating disease”.

Jail Senior Inspector Jayrex Bustinera, MCJ spokesperson, confirmed that no other inmates got infected, thanks to regular sanitation measures.

“Wala po. Daily po [ang] pag-sanitize ng infirmary namin. Regular protocol ‘din po to check their medical condition upon arrival,” Bustinera said.

On July 8, the victim identified as Gerry Baluran was brought to the Jose Reyes Medical Center after falling unconscious inside the jail infirmary at 11:15 p.m., Detective Charles John Duran said in a report. He was declared dead on arrival.

Reports said that Baluran, who faced charges for violation of R.A. 9165 and P.D. 1602, was detained at the Manila Police District Station 9 before he was transferred to the MCJ in Sta. Cruz , Manila, upon court order.

Prior to his transfer to the MCJ, Bustinera said that the late inmate’s medical certificate showed that he had “necrotizing fasciitis”, a disease that causes tissues of the body to deteriorate.

Bustinera, however, said that upon the discovery of his disease, Baluran was admitted to the jail infirmary and did not interact with other inmates. (Hans Amancio)

