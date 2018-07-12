No threat vs SONA – military

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Affaris Office chief Col. Noel Detoyato said yesterday the military has not monitored any threat that could disrupt the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Duterte on July 23.

In an interview, Detloyato said except for the noise created by the left and progressive/cause-oriented groups in radio, television and papers, the military so far has not monitored credible threats that may jeopardize the third SONA of the Chief Executive .

When asked to clarify on his statement, Detoyato said the noise he is pointing out is the groups who are interviewed stating that they will conduct rallies or protest actions against the government during the SONA,

“Those are information we have to validate. Kung magra-rally nga sila, limang tao lang naman so it will pose no threat,” he said.

Detoyato said members of the AFP’s Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) will assist the Philippine National Police (PNP) in addressing rallies and protest actions usually conducted by the left and various cause-oriented/progressive groups.

Detoyato said at present, the JTF-NCR has a total of about 600 personnel serving as an augmentation force. (Francis T. Wakefield)

