1 dead, 2 held in Valenzuela drug sting

Another drug suspect was killed in Valenzuela City after he allegedly resisted arrest during a sting Wednesday night.

Police said Rommel Olazo, 45, of Barangay Gen. T. De Leon in Valenzuela was declared dead on arrival at Valenzuela Medical Center due to gunshot wounds in the body.

Olazo was shot dead after he allegedly drew a gun during a buy-bust operation launched by anti-narcotics operatives led by Chief Inspector Jowilouie Bilaro in front of Olazo’s house around 6 p.m.

Police said they recovered a .38-caliber firearm from Olazo.

According to Senior Supt. David Poklay, city police chief, Olazo was a known supplier of illegal drugs in the area. He also had a robbery case.

Police arrested Olazo’s brother Rouel, 43, and his friend Jerecho Pelenio, 37, after they were caught allegedly having a pot session inside the house. Seized from them were two sachets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Last Friday night, the alleged top notorious drug pusher in Dulong Tangke, Valenzuela City, was also killed after he engaged policemen in a shootout also during an buy-bust operation. (Kate Louise Javier)

