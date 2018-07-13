100 fights in Pasay derby

Pasay City Cockpit celebrates its 32nd year anniversary today by staging an explosive 4-cock derby with more than 100 fights.

Pasay Cockpit tallied 114, 95, 82 and 76 fights, respectively, in its last four events, making it as the busiest cockpit in the country.

The event, supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, requires an entry fee of R11,000.

“This is our last derby for the 2018 season. Stagfighting starts next week,” said PCC pit manager Gerald Go.

