Air Force gets back at Cignal

By Kristel Satumbaga

Air Force displayed better composure in the crucial moments as it dethroned Cignal, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 15-13, in the men’s division of the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday night.

The Jet Spikers turned to the hot hands of Bryan Bagunas and Ranran Abdilla in subduing the HD Spikers to sweep their best-of-three championship series.

It was a rematch of last year’s championship affair, but this time, it was the Air Force spikers who hoisted the elusive trophy.

Bagunas exploded with 30 points including 28 kills, while Abdilla added 18 points to outgun an equally formidable Cignal squad bannered by Conference Most Valuable Player Marck Espejo.

Espejo sizzled with 40 points, but his individual efforts failed to lift Cignal to its second straight Reinforced Conference title and third overall in the league.

“We’re happy we finally grabbed the championship,” said Air Force coach Rhovyl Verayo in Filipino.

The Jet Spikers drew the first blood in Sunday’s Game 1, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 30-28, 15-8, and rode on that momentum despite the HD Spikers’ resiliency.

Tied at 9-all in the fifth set, Air Force unleashed their offensive strength and capped the match with back-to-back hits from skipper Jeff Malabanan.

