Armless man charged with stabbing man

A 46-year-old homeless man with no arms was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, for stabbing another man with a pair of scissors using his feet, police said on Wednesday.

Florida native Jonathan Crenshaw stabbed a 22-year-old Chicago man twice with the scissors before running away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department report on Crenshaw’s arrest early on Tuesday.

Crenshaw, a local fixture known for painting colorful works of art with his feet, according to local media reports, was subsequently detained near the attack in a shopping and tourist area near South Beach and charged with one count of aggravated battery, a second-degree felony, police said.

Crenshaw, who told police he acted in self-defense, was being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. His court-appointed attorney, Devon Frampton, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The victim, Cesar Coronado, was admitted to a local hospital bleeding from his left arm, police said. He and a female friend who was present said Coronado asked Crenshaw for directions and was attacked, police said.

Crenshaw said he was lying down when Coronado approached and punched him, police added. (Reuters)

