Contractors of delayed infra projects face suspension

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Over 40 contractors behind delayed infrastructure projects of the government are on the verge of being suspended and blacklisted, Public Works and Highways Chief Mark Villar bared yesterday.

Due to delays on the more than 400 projects, Villar said, a total of 43 contractors are now the subject of proceedings for suspension.

“Nasimulan na namin ‘yung proceedings for suspensions of 43 contractors for more than 400 projects. So, tututukan namin ‘yung implementation ng project and kasama ito sa programa ng DPWH para ma-improve yung implementation ng mga proyekto,” Villar told reporters Wednesday during ocular inspections of bridge projects in Intramuros.

The contractors will be “eventually blacklisted,” following proceedings, Villar added.

The secretary revealed that the 43 contractors “have been identified through a software the agency has put up to monitor the implementation of projects.”

These contractors, he furthered, have been discovered to have “huge slippage” on the projects they are implementing.

“In fact we measure the percentage of delays. Kapag 15 percent (delayed) critical na ‘yun,” Villar said.

“So, in that point we require them to come up with an action plan in an exactable time period. Kung hindi nila magawa ‘yung action plan, ica-cancel na namin yung kontrata .Then we have to continue with the project, ipapa-bid namin sa iba,” Villar added.

Related

comments