Duterte to push Cha-cha for federalism

President Duterte is expected to push Charter change to pave the way for federalism when he delivers his State-of-the-Nation Address on July 23.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the President intends to endorse the revised federal Constitution drafted by the Consultative Commission as a priority measure to the two houses of Congress.

“Hinihintay muna niya iyong revised version ng Consultative Committee bago niya i-endorse,” Roque said during a Palace press briefing. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

