Movements factor in MP’s showdown with Matthysse

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco

KUALA LUMPUR – Two Filipino fighters – a current world champion and a former titleholder – share the same opinion regarding Manny Pacquiao’s bid to dethrone World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight king Lucas Matthysse this Sunday.

Movement, according to reigning International Boxing Federation super-flyweight titlist Jerwin Ancajas and ex-World Boxing Organization bantam ruler Marlon Tapales, will play a big role in the outcome of the WBA 147-lb title showdown.

“The style of Matthysse is tailor-made (for Pacquiao),” said Ancajas, noting that the Argentine’s aggressive style will be to the Filipino challenger’s advantage.

“He keeps on coming inside,” said Ancajas, who is booked to return to the ring and defend his crown for the sixth defense of the IBF 115-lb throne on Sept. 15 in the US.

Tapales, who briefly reigned as WBO 118-lb champion, echoed Ancajas’ observations but warned that standing still in front of Matthysse will be foolish.

“Pacquiao has to move all the time because you can’t afford to give Matthysse the chance to hit you with full force. That’s going to happen if you stand in front of him,” said Tapales, also in Pilipino.

“I still believe that Pacquiao will beat Matthysse but he has to be careful because Matthysse has power,” added Tapales, who is raring to fight again.

Ancajas added that the referee would also play a big role in the result of the bout.

“The referee has to control the fight and should not allow dirty tactics to be used just like what happened the last time Pacquiao fought (in Brisbane against Jeff Horn).

Still, Ancajas insists that Pacquiao has learned a lot from the Horn fight that he will not commit the very same mistake again of being bullied by Matthysse.

Related

comments