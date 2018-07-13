No relief from monsoon rains yet

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Scattered to widespread monsoon rains will continue to affect most parts of the country, particularly the western sections of Luzon and Visayas, including Mindanao over the weekend.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration senior weather forecaster Chris Perez said the southwest monsoon or “habagat” continues to bring rains over Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Zambales, Bataan, and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the public should remain on alert against possible flash floods or landslides due to light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Perez said they are monitoring a low pressure area which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility or 1,365 kilometers east of Visayas yesterday morning. He said the weather disturbance could enter the PAR by weekend.

PAGASA will continue to monitor further developments of this weather disturbance, he added.

A cloud cluster east of Mindanao has a potential of developing into an LPA. Perez said some of the clouds are currently bringing rains over parts of Mindanao. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments